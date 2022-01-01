Go
Dessert & Ice Cream
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches

Batture Bites & Brew

503 Causeway Blvd

Jefferson, LA 70121

Popular Items

Latte
Cold Brew
Brewed using our 18 hour cold brew method ensuring smoothness in every sip with hints of chocolate.
Ultimate Cubano$13.95
Turkey Panini with Blue Cheese and Cranberry-Apricot Chutney$13.95
Turkey sandwich, on grilled Walnut raisin bread with crumbled blue cheese and cranberry-apricot chutney. Fresh arugula leaves inside.
Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.95
Chicken salad dressed with romaine, mayonnaise, and whole grain mustard on toasted croissant
Drip Coffee$2.25
Delicious drip of the day! Specify in special request whether you would like for us to add any cream, sugar or milk aternative...
Turkey Sandwich$13.95
Turkey, avocado, basil mayonnaise, arugula, tomato on toasted six grain bread
Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato$12.95
Applewood bacon, arugula, sweet beefsteak tomato, and lemon aoli on grilled sourdough
Croissant Breakfast Sandwich$8.95
Arugula & Pear Salad$12.95
Arugula tossed in quince vinaigrette, topped with thin sliced pears, roasted marcona almonds, sliced manchego cheese
All hours

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm

Location

503 Causeway Blvd, Jefferson LA 70121

Directions

Gallery

Turkey Sandwich image
Ultimate Cubano image
Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato image
Turkey Panini with Blue Cheese and Cranberry-Apricot Chutney image
Batture Bites & Brew image
Batture Bites & Brew image

