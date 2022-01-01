Go
Batuqui on the Falls

Authentic Brazilian cuisine right in the heart of Chagrin Falls! Chef's Carla and Gustavo bring you the taste of Brasil from their homeland. Come visit or order takeout and delivery! We love to share our culture!

Avg 4.8 (142 reviews)

Popular Items

Premium Caipirinha to go$15.00
Traditional Brazilian cocktail made with Leblon Cachaça, muddled lime and sugar. Available in Traditional Lime or Passion Fruit flavor.
Pao De Queijo$9.50
Brazilian cheese bread (GF)
Palmito Salad$12.00
Heart of palm, tomato, cucumber & house dressing of olive oil, fresh squeezed lime and pink salt. (GF, DF, V, VG)
Xim Xim (GF, DF)$28.00
Brazilian stew with chicken, palm oil, coconut milk, & carrots, served over white rice & topped with roasted peanuts
3 Courses Dinner $39$39.00
Available from March 14th to 25th
3 courses dinner for $39
Sarava Key Lime Chicken$29.00
Oven roasted herb chicken finished with a delicious key lime sauce and served with rice, fried plantains and sautéed vegetables
Ensopado de Porco (GF, DF)$24.00
Our Ensopado de Porco is made with pork & seasonal vegetables simmered in a rich homemade sauce, served over Brazilian rice, topped with sweet plantain
Feijoada (GF)$30.00
The Brazilian party dish – black beans simmered with locally sourced bacon, ham, beef, smoked pork loin, smoked kielbasa, and imported linguiça.  Served with Brazilian rice, farofa, sautéed collard greens and tomato relish
Banana Frita$7.00
Fried Bananas
Prato Misto (DF, V, VG)$24.00
A savory vegetarian dish of pinto beans, Brazilian rice, carmalized onions, seasonal vegetables, farofa, & collard greens
Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Catering
QR Codes
Takeout

Location

17 E. Orange St

Chagrin Falls OH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
