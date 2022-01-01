Go
Batuqui, The Flavor of Brasil

Come in and enjoy the Authentic Flavor of Brasil!

12706 Larchmere Blvd

Popular Items

RW Passion Fruit Mousse$13.00
Lamb Chops With Mashed Potatos And Aspargus$54.00
Entree - Served with homestyle mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetable and topped with mint, ginger and red wine reduction sauce
Moqueca Baiana - Combo (Shrimp & Fish) (GF, DF)$39.00
Traditional Brazilian stew with shrimp and fish from Bahia with tomato, onions, cilantro, organic coconut milk & dende oil, served with Brazilian rice.
Pasta de Mariscos$38.00
This delicious seafood dish is made with shrimp, mussels, and calamari, all tossed in our homemade creamy red sauce, black olives, fettuccine & finished with fresh parsley (specify spicy if desired)
Ensopado de Porco (GF, DF)$28.00
Our Ensopado de Porco is made with pork & seasonal vegetables simmered in a rich homemade sauce, served over Brazilian rice, topped with sweet plantain
Bobo de Camarao$39.00
Entree - Shrimp cooked in a rich sauce with yucca, coconut milk, onions, and tomatoes, served with rice and arugula salad
Salmão (GF)$32.00
Pan seared wild salmon topped with a passion fruit, honey & caper glaze. Served with choice of 2 sides
Moqueca Baiana - Vegetarian / Vegan (GF, DF)$29.00
Traditional Brazilian stew from Bahia with tomato, onions, cilantro, organic coconut milk & dende oil, served with Brazilian rice and topped with a banana frita.
Mariscada (GF, DF)$42.00
Ocean mixture including calamari, mussels, fish, crabmeat, shrimp and a touch of sweet plantains cooked in organic coconut milk and olive oil, served with rice and vatapa
Prato Misto (DF, V, VG)$26.00
A savory vegetarian dish of pinto beans, Brazilian rice, carmalized onions, seasonal vegetables, farofa, & collard greens
12706 Larchmere Blvd

Cleveland OH

Sunday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
