Baumhower's Victory Grille

Legendary Fun, Legendary Food!

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

2309 Memorial Parkway SW • $$

Avg 4.4 (2112 reviews)

Popular Items

Fudge Pie$4.99
Lunch Nana’s Chicken Salad$9.99
Grilled Shrimp House Salad$13.99
Sweet Tea$2.99
Diet Mt. Dew$2.99
Fried Chicken Tenders$11.99
Naan Shrimp Poboy$11.99
Mug Root Beer$2.99
Unsweet Tea$2.99
Pepsi$2.99
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Sports
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2309 Memorial Parkway SW

Huntsville AL

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

