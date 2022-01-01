Bavarian Bierhaus-Milwaukee

Bavarian Bierhaus

Willkommen to the Bavarian Bierhaus!

For 70 years, our location has been the home to one of

the largest German complexes in the United States.

The German Clubs of Milwaukee started in the 1930’s,

and over the years, we became the home of Milwaukee’s Original Oktoberfest and the world-renowned Bavarian Soccer Club.

In 2016, the entire facility was renovated to emulate the great Bier Halls of Munich, Germany.

A 15bbl Brewery was added to showcase German Brewing traditions with ingredients coming directly from Bavaria. We continue the tradition of Gemütlichkeit

with our authentic Bavarian style cuisine, hosting regional events & Festivals, and Live Polka Music every Friday and Saturday from 6pm-9pm.

Enjoy Oktoberfest Every Day. PROST!

700 W Lexington Blvd