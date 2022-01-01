Go
Bavarian Bierhaus-Milwaukee

Bavarian Bierhaus
Restaurant, Brewery, Live Music, Biergarten, Events Venue & More....
Willkommen to the Bavarian Bierhaus!
For 70 years, our location has been the home to one of
the largest German complexes in the United States.
The German Clubs of Milwaukee started in the 1930’s,
and over the years, we became the home of Milwaukee’s Original Oktoberfest and the world-renowned Bavarian Soccer Club.
In 2016, the entire facility was renovated to emulate the great Bier Halls of Munich, Germany.
A 15bbl Brewery was added to showcase German Brewing traditions with ingredients coming directly from Bavaria. We continue the tradition of Gemütlichkeit
with our authentic Bavarian style cuisine, hosting regional events & Festivals, and Live Polka Music every Friday and Saturday from 6pm-9pm.
Enjoy Oktoberfest Every Day. PROST!
TAKE OUR BIER HOME!
Get a 64 oz Growler or 32 oz Crowler today

700 W Lexington Blvd

Popular Items

Cod Fish Fry$16.00
Now comes Breaded or Baked, w/ Fries or Potato Pancake, Coleslaw, Tartar, Rye Bread & Butter.
Chicken Fingers$6.00
Baked Bav. Onion Soup$7.00
As seen on the Travel Channel
Pretzel Croutons, Emmentaller Swiss, Mozzerella
Schnitzel$19.00
Choice of Pork or Chicken or Weiner Schnitzel - Veal & Topping Served with Choice of Fries or Spätzle
Weiner Schnitzel - Veal
Served with Spatzel & Lingonberry Jam
LARGE Pretzel$9.00
10 oz. Pretzel Served with Handlmaier's Sweet Mustard
Gulasch Over Spatzle$14.00
Braised Beef, Hungarian Paprika Broth, Sour Cream, Chive
Rueben Rolls$9.00
Wonton wrapped & fried with Thousand Island Dipping Sauce
Red Cabbage$4.00
KING Pretzel$12.00
JUMBO Pretzel Served with Handlmaier's Sweet Mustard
Walleye Fish Fry$19.00
Now comes Breaded or Baked, w/ Fries or Potato Pancake, Coleslaw, Tartar, Rye Bread & Butter
700 W Lexington Blvd

Glendale WI

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

