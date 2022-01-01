Go
Bavarian Bierhaus

When you first step into Bavarian Bierhaus, you might forget you're in Nashville. Our hall has the all the sights, smells, sounds, and gemütlichkeit (the German equivalent of Southern hospitality). We have the same styles of beer in the same giant portions, and we have all the schnitzel, sausages, and pretzels you could ever want. Inside you'll hear live music and the soft roar of camaraderie. You can also enjoy the Tennessee weather from our 120-seat biergarten. You don't need a plane ticket to travel abroad. All you have to do is visit us along the Cumberland River -- we'll be here waiting to show you the time of your life.

FRENCH FRIES

121 Opry Mills Drive

Avg 4.3 (2142 reviews)

Schweinshaxe$27.99
The Rolls Royce of German cuisine. These take no less than 4 days from start to your finish. We start with a Two 1 LB Pork Shanks and brine it for 3 days. Once they soak in all that flavor we slow roast them for 6-8 hours before roasting the outside creating a crispy flavorful crust. Served with gravy, spaetzle, lingonberry, horseradish and your choice of two sides.
Apfel Strudel$8.99
Warm Apfel Strudel just like how Grandma made it.
Pretzel$10.49
Our delicious 5oz Pretzels are made all the way in Germany. We lightly salt them and cook them right here at the Bierhaus. Pairing it with our Bier Cheese is just a match made in heaven.
Sausage Platter$21.49
Looking for variety? Try out three of our signature German sausages grilled on an open flame and served with your choice of two sides.
Pork Schnitzel$22.99
Schnitzels are thin breaded meat cutlets that are breaded and fried. Choice of Sauces include: Jager (brown gravy and mushroom) or Swiss Sauce to top it off. Choice of one side.
Brat On A Bun$11.99
Signature Bratwurst grilled on a roll and served with choice of side.
Currywurst$15.99
One of the most iconic German street foods. Two sausages served with our house made curry ketchup a top a bed of fries.
Goulash Soup$15.99
Savory and spicy beef stew made with Bell Peppers and Onions served over a bed of Spatzle. A perfect German Comfort Food.
Fish & Chips$16.99
A massive slice of hand beer battered and freshly fried Haddock. Served with tartar sauce, lemons, and your choice of side, but we suggest fries....since it's Fish and Chips.
Black Forest Cake$7.49
A delicious classic of the Black Forest Cherry Cake all the way from Germany.
Live Music
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

121 Opry Mills Drive

Nashville TN

Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
