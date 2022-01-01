The Bavarian Lodge
Family-Owned and Operated German Kitchen & World Class Beer Bar Serving Chicagoland Since 1986.
GRILL
1800 Ogden Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1800 Ogden Ave
Lisle IL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
NWB The Next Whiskey Bar
NWB is built on the foundation of elevated bar and comfort food, classic whiskey, and bourbon cocktails in a timeless space with a bit of southern charm.
At NWB you can expect a chef inspired seasonally fresh menu highlighted by classic American comfort food. We also touch on flavors from around the globe such as Asian, Latin, and Mediterranean.
The atmosphere at NWB is relaxed and comfortable with a kiss of classic rock n roll. A perfect spot for a business lunch, date night, or an evening out with friends.
Butterfield's Pancake House and Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Paris Baguette
Come in and enjoy!
bb.q Chicken
Come in and enjoy!