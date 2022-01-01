Go
The Bavarian Lodge

Family-Owned and Operated German Kitchen & World Class Beer Bar Serving Chicagoland Since 1986.

GRILL

1800 Ogden Ave • $$

Avg 4 (671 reviews)

Popular Items

Hunter's Schnitzel$21.95
Two pieces of Wienerschnitzel, topped with our Hunter's gravy made with cream, Riesling wine, onions, and mushrooms. With your choice of potato and vegetable side dishes and a cup of soup or a house salad. Also available prepared with chicken or veggie schnitzel.
Bavarian Pretzel Basket$9.95
Four warm, salted soft pretzels with a side of garlic and herb Boursin cheese.
Wiener Schnitzel$18.95
Two pork tenderloin cutlets, lightly seasoned, pounded thin, and coated with rustic bread crumbs. With your choice of potato and vegetable accompaniments, and a cup of soup or a house salad.
Homemade Kolachky$4.95
Classic European pastry dough with your choice of raspberry or apricot filling. Three pastries per order. Heat briefly in the oven or toaster oven to experience at their best!
Apple Strudel$6.95
Light pastry dough wrapped around a delicious filling of sliced apples, cinnamon, and golden raisins. Serve warm for the true experience (oven or toaster oven recommended).
Spatzle$4.00
German egg noodle, with gravy by request. Best served with one of our dishes with a distinctive sauce (otherwise quite plain on its own).
Potato Pancakes$11.95
Crispy pan-fried potato pancakes loaded with fresh garlic, onion, and our secret blend of seasonings according to our family's generations-old recipe. Served with sides of sour cream and applesauce. Four pancakes per order.
Choose Three Combo$21.95
Choose three of our most popular entrees to sample a few of our German menu offerings on one plate. Served with potato and vegetable side dishes, as well as your choice of homemade soup or a side salad. (Just looking for sausages? See our “German Sausage Platter” entree.)
Chicken Schnitzel$18.95
Two chicken breasts, lightly seasoned, pounded thin, and coated with rustic bread crumbs. With your choice of potato and vegetable accompaniments, and a cup of soup or a house salad.
Hungarian Goulash$18.95
A hearty, lightly spicy stew made with chunks of tender beef, slowly simmered with Spanish onions, red peppers, and imported Hungarian paprika. Served with your choice of spaetzle or bread dumplings, and a cup of soup or a house salad.
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1800 Ogden Ave

Lisle IL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
