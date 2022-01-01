Go
Bavaro's Pizza Napoletana & Pastaria

Bavaro's is committed to the art and craft of Neapolitan pizza. We continue to stay true to tradition by using a hand-crafted, wood-fired brick oven designed by a third-generation Neapolitan craftsmen, a 100-year-old yeast culture, and top-of-the-line ingredients sourced directly from Italy.

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

514 N Franklin St. 101 • $$

Avg 4.5 (1281 reviews)

Popular Items

Rigatoni al Funghi$22.00
rigatoni, chicken, mushrooms, sundried tomato, cream sauce, truffle oil, fried basil
Garlic Bread$8.00
wood-fired dough, garlic, extra virgin olive oil, oregano, parmigiano reggiano
12" Funghi$16.00
san marzano tomato, fior di latte, mushrooms, garlic, basil, evoo
12" Americano$16.00
san marzano tomato sauce, fior di latte, pepperoni
12" Margherita$14.00
san marzano tomato sauce, fior di latte, parmigiano reggiano, basil, evoo
12" Burrata$18.00
burrata, cherry tomato, arugula, parmigiano reggiano, evoo
Tiramisu$9.00
ladyfingers soaked in espresso, mascarpone, cocoa powder, powdered sugar, *raw eggs
Heirloom Bruschetta$8.00
ciabatta toast, whipped ricotta, heirloom cherry tomato, basil
Ravioli al Formaggio$21.00
fresh pasta filled with mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano, and ricotta cheese served in Bavaro's famous vodka sauce
Penne alla Vodka$18.00
Bavaro's famous vodka sauce served with imported penne (pancetta, onion, tomato, cream, vodka)
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Live Music
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
QR Codes
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Cryptocurrency
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

514 N Franklin St. 101

Tampa FL

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
