Bavette

We are temporarily closed as we are changing locations. Our new location will be at 217 N Broadway, around the corner. Although, we do not have a reopening date at this time, we hope to reopen the end of April.

330 E Menomonee St

Muffaletta Sandwich$13.50
Salami, mortadella, provolone, olive tapenade and giardiniera
Cuban$16.00
Cuban- pressed ham, bacon, cheese, pickles, pickled jalapeño & mustard
Cauliflower Salad$11.00
Roasted cauliflower & grape salad with pickled pepper vinaigrette, almonds and parmesan
BURGER 5:00 PM
Offering a different burger every week. We have limited amounts for each time slot. Please no requests for different times than what is available.
Chocolate Chip Potato Chip Cookie$4.00
BBQ Pork$16.00
Bbq pork* with cabbage-apple slaw & pickled jalapeño aioli
*Contains Soy
Beef Carpaccio$18.00
Beef carpaccio with parmesan, capers & arugula
Roasted beet, strawberry & peas$14.00
with pickled currants, goat cheese labneh & 'nduja honey
Fried Chicken$17.00
with hot honey butter, garlic pickles, collard greens and pimento cheese
Carrot Salad$13.00
with garbanzos, baba ghanoush, dates, olives, feta and pistachio dukkah
330 E Menomonee St

Milwaukee WI

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
