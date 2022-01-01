Bavette
We are temporarily closed as we are changing locations. Our new location will be at 217 N Broadway, around the corner. Although, we do not have a reopening date at this time, we hope to reopen the end of April.
330 E Menomonee St
Popular Items
Location
330 E Menomonee St
Milwaukee WI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
FreshFin
Hand-crafted, healthy, nutritious poke bowls, grain bowls, and salads!
Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria
Blue Bat Kitchen finds inspiration in the energy and flavors of street food around the globe. Enjoy some of Milwaukee’s best tacos, shareable appetizers, and more in a relaxed and fun environment that pairs perfectly with Milwaukee’s very first Tequilaria.
Carriage House
Movida has found a Summer home! Join us at the historic Hotel Madrid building for patio dining all Summer long. The same Movida food you love, same great cocktails, with all the sangria you can enjoy. This is Summer, and now This is Movida.
Wizard Works Brewing Company
Brewery and Taproom in the heart of Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward