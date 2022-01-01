Go
Bawarchi Indian Cuisine

Bawarchi Indian serving authentic North and South Indian Cuisine specializing in Biryani's, Indo-Chinese, Dosa and Tandoor.
2085 Vine St Ste 102

Popular Items

Tuesday Biryani BOGO 50%$20.99
Buy 1 Biryani and get 50% off on 2nd one
*(Choose 2 biryani fromthe options )
Butter Chicken$13.99
Boneless chicken (dark meat) cooked in creamy butter sauce
Butter Naan$3.49
A traditional Indian flat bread made with refined flour and baked in a tandoor oven and finished with fresh butter.
Garlic Naan$3.99
Indian bread filled with chopped garlic
Chicken Tikka Masala$13.99
Boneless chicken breast cooked in creamy spice sauce
Vijayawada Chicken Biryani$15.99
Aromatic Basmati rice made with Indian herbs served over Boneless chicken pieces cooked with curry leaves and house special sauce.
Plain Rice$1.99
A bowl of steamed rice.
Plain Naan$2.49
A traditional Indian flat bread made with refined flour and baked in a tandoor oven.
Location

EL DORADO HILLS CA

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
