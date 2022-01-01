Go
Bawarchi Biryanis

Bawarchi Biryanis is a nationwide chain of Indian Restaurants. Bawarchi Biryanis isn't just about food. It's about a generations of chefs who kept cooking traditions alive and are behind our delicious dishes.
Our Specialties
Bawarchi Biryanis serves pan Indian Menu with a focus on Authentic Biryanis, Curries and Grill Items.

44640 WAXPOOL RD STE 150

Popular Items

Hyderabadi Dum Biryanis$12.90
Hyderabadi Dum style Biryanis cooked with basmati rice and choice of Vegetables or meat. Add flavors for more zing! Biryanis accompany 4oz raitha and 4oz salan.
Bucket Hyderabadi Dum Biryanis$28.50
Hyderabadi Dum style Biryanis in a bucket (85oz) cooked with basmati rice and choice of Vegetables or meat. Add flavors for more zing! Biryanis accompany 8oz raitha and 8oz salan.
Garlic Naan$4.00
Bread made in tandoor oven is topped with minced garlic
Family Package Bawarchi Special Biryanis$41.50
Family Meal Packages include a 78-oz (half-sized foil shallow depth pan) Biryani with an included selectable appetizer, chef's choice dessert and 8oz raitha and salan cups. Optional chef's special curry entrees with included naan and basmati rice and beverages available for choosing for an additional price.
Butter Naan$3.00
Bread made in tandoor oven from refined wheat flour
Butter Chicken$13.90
Chicken sauteed in tomato based sauce with butter and blend of spices
Bucket Bawarchi Special Biryanis$31.50
Bawarchi special biryanis in a bucket (85oz) cooked with basmati rice and special sauces. Choose from a variety of meats and proteins. Biryanis accompany 8oz raitha and 8oz salan.
Chicken 65$9.90
Chicken tenders marinated with Ginger & Garlic and tossed with curry leaves - Bawarchi Special
Gobi Manchurian$8.90
Lightly battered Cauliflower deep fried and sautéed with Sweet & Hot Sauce
Bawarchi Special Biryanis$14.90
Bawarchi special biryanis cooked with basmati rice and special sauces. Choose from a variety of meats and proteins. Biryanis accompany 4oz raitha and 4oz salan.
Location

44640 WAXPOOL RD STE 150

ASHBURN VA

Sunday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
