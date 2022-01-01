Go
Bawarchi Biryanis

Indian Restaurant serving delicious Biryanis, Kabobs, Dosa, Curries, Naan Breads, Noodles and more. We are open for Dine In, Curbside Pickup or Delivery.

1801 N Greenville Ave Suite 250

No reviews yet

Popular Items

chicken tikka masala$13.90
chicken . cream . tomato base
vijayawada boneless chicken biryani$13.99
boneless chicken 65 . spicy sauce . biryani rice
butter chicken$13.90
boneless chicken . ghee . nut & tomato base
butter naan$2.90
leavened dough . tandoor cooked . topped with butter
samosa (2)$3.90
potato . peas . crispy flour wrapper
bawarchi boneless chicken biryani$13.99
boneless chicken 65 . biryani rice
hyderabadi chicken dum biryani$10.90
bone-in chicken . biryani spices . dum style . choose - regular | avakai | gongura | temper | ulavacharu
garlic naan$3.50
leavened dough . tandoor cooked . topped with butter and garlic
sixty five - 65$8.90
curry leaves . corn flour batter . masala
Location

1801 N Greenville Ave Suite 250

Richardson TX

Sunday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
