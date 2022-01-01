Go
Bawi Korean BBQ

Authentic Korean BBQ

KOREAN BBQ • BBQ • GRILL

4121 S. National Ave. • $$

Avg 4.5 (1190 reviews)

Popular Items

Vegetable Pancakes$1.50
Potato vegetable pancake with carrot, onion, and zucchini
LB Chicken Bulgogi$10.99
Chicken thigh marinated in a sweet soy sauce priced by the pound
Soondubu Jjigae$7.99
Korean style soft tofu stew with egg in a spicy chili broth, topped with green onions.
Shrimp$17.99
House Salad$1.99
House salad with soy sauce dressing
2 oz Spicy Chili Garlic$0.75
Beef Short Ribs$18.99
Short ribs (Galbi) marinated for 24 hours in a sweet soy sauce
Lemonade$2.99
Sweet Soy Sauce
A delicious mixture of soy sauce, sugar, sesame oil, rice vinegar.
Lettuce Wraps (5pcs)$1.99
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
High Chairs
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

4121 S. National Ave.

Springfield MO

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
