BAWK! Chicken + Bar

Bawk! is proud to be part of the Urban Roots® family. We are a chicken shop and bar located on R St. in Downtown Sacramento. Come kick it with us and get down with some Urban Roots beer, cocktails and all things chicken.

FRIED CHICKEN • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

1409 R St • $$

Avg 4.5 (80 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Bawk's crispy chicken thigh, hot sauce mayo, house pickles, and coleslaw
Your choice of heat level, always served with fries
Buttermilk Ranch$0.75
Fried Cauliflower Bites$10.00
Cauliflower florets fried in a rice flour batter with a side of buffalo sauce and your choice of ranch or blue cheese for a dipping sauce
Chicken Strips$12.00
Crispy Mary's chicken white meat strips with different levels of heat to choose from - choice of ranch or blue cheese for a dipping sauce
Mac & Cheese$5.00
topped with chives
Bawk Bites$12.00
crispy Mary's chicken dark meat pieces with your choice of heat level. Choose ranch or blue cheese for a dipping sauce
Cornbread$5.00
a piece of cornbread with apple butter
Fries$5.00
comes with side of ketchup
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Bike Parking
Toilets
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

1409 R St

Sacramento CA

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm
