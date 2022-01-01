Go
Baxters American Grille

We are open for take out ordering!

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

100 Trade Center Dr • $$

Avg 4.4 (1036 reviews)

Popular Items

Sticky Ribs$14.00
dry rubbed then tossed with tangy mustard bbq sauce
14oz. NY Strip$31.00
Seafood Jambalaya$23.00
Blackened Shrimp Tacos$16.00
Chicken Piccata$21.00
Lightly breaded chicken breasts over asparagus & linguini. Finished with lemon-butter caper sauce
Drunken Mushrooms$9.00
andouille stuffed mushrooms with melted gruyere cheese, white wine butter sauce, drizzled balsamic-pomegranate reduction & toasted garlic crostini
Brazalian Steak Kabobs$21.00
Tender grilled balsamic marinated steak & vegetable kabobs topped with chimichurri. Served over white rice
Smothered Grilled Chicken$19.00
Tender grilled chicken breasts topped with prosciutto, smoked gouda & creamy roasted garlic & mushroom sauce. Served over garlic mashed potatoes with green beans
Grilled Atlantic Salmon$22.00
Gooey Butter Cake$6.00
Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Takeout

Location

100 Trade Center Dr

Champaign IL

Sunday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

