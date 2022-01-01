Go
Consumer picView gallery

OC Bay Bar - 221 Wicomico Street

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

221 Wicomico Street

Ocean City, MD 21842

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

221 Wicomico Street, Ocean City MD 21842

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Caruso Pizza
orange star3.5 • 344
420 S. Atlantic Ave Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
Piezanos Pizza - 300 S. Atlantic - 300 1/2 South Boardwalk
orange starNo Reviews
300 1/2 South Boardwalk Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
Frog Bar and Grill - 221 Wicomico Street
orange starNo Reviews
221 Wicomico Street Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
Martin Fish Company
orange starNo Reviews
12929 Harbor Rd Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
Bad Monkey West - West Ocean City
orange starNo Reviews
12902 Ocean Gateway Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
Bull on the Beach - On the Boardwalk between 2nd & 3rd Streets. - 211 Atlantic Ave
orange star4.4 • 634
211 Atlantic Ave Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Ocean City

The Bayside Skillet
orange star4.0 • 1,954
7701 Coastal Hwy Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
Touch of Italy - OC - Ocean City
orange star4.2 • 1,560
6600 Coastal Hwy Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
Uber Bagels & Deli - Ocean City
orange star4.5 • 1,550
12601 Coastal HighwaySuite D Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
4th Street Taphouse Bar and Grille
orange star4.2 • 1,141
407 Atlantic Ave Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
BLU CRABHOUSE AND RAW BAR
orange star4.5 • 989
2305 Philadelphia Ave Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext
Fisher's Popcorn
orange star4.5 • 679
200 South Atlantic Ave Ocean City, MD 21842
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Ocean City

Berlin

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Bethany Beach

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Millsboro

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Rehoboth Beach

Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Lewes

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Cape May

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

OC Bay Bar - 221 Wicomico Street

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston