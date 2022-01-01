Bay Boy Specialty Sandwiches
Bay Area influenced sandwiches with a Kansas City twist. We are the first sandwich shop in town to introduce Dutch Crunch Bread to KC. #deliciousnessawaits
4706 Holly St
Location
Kansas City MO
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
