Bay City Brewing Co.

629 8th Ave

Popular Items

Peninsula Lager: 12oz. 6-pack$13.00
5.0% ABV | Vienna Lager: A modern take on an old-world style, our Vienna Lager has delicate flavors of toffee sweetness followed by a crisp finish.
Veggie Pizza$15.50
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives and tomatoes.
72 & Hoppy: 16oz. 4-pack$10.00
4.2% ABV | Session IPA: An ode to hops and the City that loves them, our 72&Hoppy packs all the flavor you can handle into a sessionable IPA.
Bay City IPA: 12oz. 6-pack$15.00
7.7% ABV | India Pale Ale: Aggressively hoppy yet deceptively smooth, this IPA is San Diego through and through. (Hops: Southern Cross, Mosaic, Idaho 7)
Works Pizza$21.00
Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, mushrooms, onions, green peppers and sausage.
Primo Pepperoni Pizza$17.00
Pepperoni, mozzarella and marinara sauce.
Wicked Wings$15.50
Choose between buffalo, BBQ or our sweet & spicy kickin' sauce. Served with celery sticks and ranch.
Murky Machado: 16oz. 4-Pack$21.00
6.5% ABV | Hazy IPA: A ridiculous amount of Citra and Southern Passion hops makes this hazy, pillowy IPA taste like 300 million dollars.
Mama's Margherita Pizza$16.00
Marinara sauce, mozzarella and olive oil topped with basil.
Power Play IPA: 16oz. 4-pack$14.00
6.9% ABV | American IPA: Brewed with an intense amount of Citra and Citra hops, this IPA gives your tastebuds a punch of bitter citrus, tropical fruit and a dank finish.
Location

San Diego CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

