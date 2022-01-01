Go
Toast

Bay City Brewing Co.

DRINK LOCAL!

3760 Hancock St. Ste. A-cC

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Breezy 32oz. Crowler$12.00
7.2% Coconut Brown Ale
A strong brown ale brewed using organic raw coconut and toasted coconut for a sweet and smooth flavor.
Murky Machado : 16oz. 4-pack$20.00
6.5% Hazy IPA
GO PADRES!!
Anniversary Coffee Cream Ale 32oz. Crowler$12.00
6.0% Vanilla Cream Ale w/ Coffee
Brewed using whole vanilla beans and a custom coffee blend from our friends at Swell Coffee, our 4th Anniversary Ale is roasty, golden and smooth as silk.
Peninsula Lager : 12oz. 6-pack$11.00
5.0% Vienna Lager:
A modern take on an old-world style, our Vienna Lager has delicate flavors of toffee sweetness followed by a crisp finish.
72 and Hoppy: 16oz. 4-pack$10.00
4.0% Session IPA
An ode to hops and the City that loves them, our 72&Hoppy packs all the flavor you can handle into a sessionable IPA.
Jucci Gang 32oz. Crowler$14.00
8.5% Hazy DIPA
this juice bomb is brewed using an insane amount of late addition hops to amp up the intense tropical vibes
Bay City IPA : 12oz. 6-pack$13.00
7.7% India Pale Ale
Aggressively hoppy yet deceptively smooth, this IPA is San Diego through and through. (Hops: Southern Cross, Mosaic, Idaho 7)
Power Play IPA : 16oz. 4-pack$14.00
6.9% American IPA
Brewed with an intense amount of Citra and Citra hops, this IPA gives your tastebuds a punch of bitter citrus, tropical fruit and a dank finish.
Fiesta Island Pilsner 32oz. Crowler$10.00
5.4% German Style Pilsner
Perfectly balanced flavors of light malt sweetness and delicate hops make this crisp and refreshing beer. Perfect for taking it easy.
Sonic Juice 32oz. Crowler$12.00
6.5% Hazy IPA
Deliciously cloudy with fruity notes of peach, pineapple and sweet orange, backed up by a touch of dank bitterness
See full menu

Location

3760 Hancock St. Ste. A-cC

San Diego CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Brazil by the Bay

No reviews yet

Located right behind Sports Arena in Point Loma. Our menu includes favorites such as picanha, coxinhas, kibes, pastels and delicious tri-tip dinner. Affordable prices and fun atmosphere with several TVs showing sports and Brazilian television. The restaurant also offers an outside patio with live Brazilian music. We are a very short distance from the Pechanga Sports Arena and a great place to grab a bite and a beer before a show or a game.

Barra Barra Saloon

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Jamba

No reviews yet

Life Better Blended

Casa de Reyes

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston