Bay City restaurants you'll love
Bay City's top cuisines
Must-try Bay City restaurants
More about M2 BBQ
M2 BBQ
207 Center Ave, Bay City
|Popular items
|SMOKEHOUSE WINGS
|$14.00
A pound of wings rubbed, smoked, and fried.
|PORK SANDWICH
|$9.00
Pulled pork on a soft roll, a shake of rub,
Molasses sauce and a small side of slaw.
Served with a choice of side.
|FRIED PICKLES
|$9.00
Breaded pickle fries served with ranch
for dipping.
More about The Souper Cafe
The Souper Cafe
4093 N Euclid, bay city
|Popular items
|Smoothies
|$4.29
|Grilled Cheese
|$5.99
|Caesar Wrap
|$5.99
More about Tavern 101
GRILL
Tavern 101
101 Center Ave, Bay City
|Popular items
|TAVERN 101 POPCORN
|$4.00
Fresh popped and ready for Netflix.
|Pretzel Sticks
|$9.00
Soft baked pretzel sticks served with spicy queso cheese and ranch upon request.
|Churros
|$6.50
our fresh fried Churros brought with a side of Nutella.
More about Old City Hall
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Old City Hall
814 Saginaw St, Bay City
|Popular items
|Wagyu Bistro Burger
|$18.00
Wagyu grade beef burger patty served with our house made garlic aioli, pickled onions, grilled mushrooms, on a grilled brioche bun. Served with a side of truffle fries.
|Bibimbop
|$19.00
Korean style dish of shaved stir fried rib eye, sticky sushi rice, sautéed shiitake mushroom, carrots, bean sprouts, mild chili paste and a fried egg.
|Southwest Cobb
|$15.00
Grilled southwest seasoned chicken breast, shredded cheddar jack cheese, black bean corn salsa, diced tomato, avocado and crispy tortilla strips on seasonal greens served with a creamy southwest ranch
More about Nino's Family Restaurant
PIZZA
Nino's Family Restaurant
1705 Columbus Ave, Bay City
|Popular items
|Carbonara
|$18.00
Spaghetti with a white sauce, ham, bacon and Parmesan cheese. A house favorite.
|Real Pizza Sandwich
|$12.00
A 10" pizza folded with mozzarella cheese, ham, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms and sauce.
|Nino Sandwich
|$9.50
Our signature steak sandwich served on toasted center cut garlic bread with mozzarella cheese, bacon, mushrooms, onions & sauce.
More about Brooklyn Boyz
Brooklyn Boyz
507 E Midland Street, Bay City
More about Drift Beer Garden
Drift Beer Garden
814 Saginaw St, Bay City