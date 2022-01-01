Bay City restaurants you'll love

Bay City restaurants
Toast
  • Bay City

Bay City's top cuisines

American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Gastropubs
Must-try Bay City restaurants

M2 BBQ image

 

M2 BBQ

207 Center Ave, Bay City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
SMOKEHOUSE WINGS$14.00
A pound of wings rubbed, smoked, and fried.
PORK SANDWICH$9.00
Pulled pork on a soft roll, a shake of rub,
Molasses sauce and a small side of slaw.
Served with a choice of side.
FRIED PICKLES$9.00
Breaded pickle fries served with ranch
for dipping.
More about M2 BBQ
The Souper Cafe image

 

The Souper Cafe

4093 N Euclid, bay city

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smoothies$4.29
Grilled Cheese$5.99
Caesar Wrap$5.99
More about The Souper Cafe
Tavern 101 image

GRILL

Tavern 101

101 Center Ave, Bay City

Avg 4.4 (1137 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
TAVERN 101 POPCORN$4.00
Fresh popped and ready for Netflix.
Pretzel Sticks$9.00
Soft baked pretzel sticks served with spicy queso cheese and ranch upon request.
Churros$6.50
our fresh fried Churros brought with a side of Nutella.
More about Tavern 101
Old City Hall image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Old City Hall

814 Saginaw St, Bay City

Avg 4.3 (1129 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Wagyu Bistro Burger$18.00
Wagyu grade beef burger patty served with our house made garlic aioli, pickled onions, grilled mushrooms, on a grilled brioche bun. Served with a side of truffle fries.
Bibimbop$19.00
Korean style dish of shaved stir fried rib eye, sticky sushi rice, sautéed shiitake mushroom, carrots, bean sprouts, mild chili paste and a fried egg.
Southwest Cobb$15.00
Grilled southwest seasoned chicken breast, shredded cheddar jack cheese, black bean corn salsa, diced tomato, avocado and crispy tortilla strips on seasonal greens served with a creamy southwest ranch
More about Old City Hall
Nino's Family Restaurant image

PIZZA

Nino's Family Restaurant

1705 Columbus Ave, Bay City

Avg 3.8 (82 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Carbonara$18.00
Spaghetti with a white sauce, ham, bacon and Parmesan cheese. A house favorite.
Real Pizza Sandwich$12.00
A 10" pizza folded with mozzarella cheese, ham, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms and sauce.
Nino Sandwich$9.50
Our signature steak sandwich served on toasted center cut garlic bread with mozzarella cheese, bacon, mushrooms, onions & sauce.
More about Nino's Family Restaurant
Banner pic

 

Brooklyn Boyz

507 E Midland Street, Bay City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Brooklyn Boyz
Restaurant banner

 

Drift Beer Garden

814 Saginaw St, Bay City

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Drift Beer Garden
More near Bay City to explore

Fenton

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Davison

No reviews yet

Lapeer

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)

Grand Blanc

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Cadillac

Avg 3.9 (13 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (268 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)
