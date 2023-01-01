Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Banana splits in Bay City

Bay City restaurants
Bay City restaurants that serve banana splits

GRILL

Tavern 101

101 Center Ave, Bay City

Avg 4.4 (1137 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Banana Split Cheesecake Delight$9.50
Deep fried cheesecake topped with all the banana split toppings down to the cherry on top of the whipped cream.
More about Tavern 101
Grampa Tony's Family Restaurant

1108 Columbus Avenue, Bay City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Old Style Banana Split$10.50
Chocolate, Strawberry, and Vanilla Ice Cream. Topped with Chocolate Syrup, Pineapple, Strawberries. A whole banana, Whipped Cream and a Cherry.
Grampa's Banana Split$10.50
Chocolate, Strawberry, Butter Pecan, and Homemade Pistachio Ice Cream. Topped with Chocolate Syrup, Pineapple, Strawberries. A whole banana, Whipped Cream and a Cherry.
More about Grampa Tony's Family Restaurant

