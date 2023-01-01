Banana splits in Bay City
Bay City restaurants that serve banana splits
GRILL
Tavern 101
101 Center Ave, Bay City
|Banana Split Cheesecake Delight
|$9.50
Deep fried cheesecake topped with all the banana split toppings down to the cherry on top of the whipped cream.
Grampa Tony's Family Restaurant
1108 Columbus Avenue, Bay City
|Old Style Banana Split
|$10.50
Chocolate, Strawberry, and Vanilla Ice Cream. Topped with Chocolate Syrup, Pineapple, Strawberries. A whole banana, Whipped Cream and a Cherry.
|Grampa's Banana Split
|$10.50
Chocolate, Strawberry, Butter Pecan, and Homemade Pistachio Ice Cream. Topped with Chocolate Syrup, Pineapple, Strawberries. A whole banana, Whipped Cream and a Cherry.