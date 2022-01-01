Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Bisque in
Bay City
/
Bay City
/
Bisque
Bay City restaurants that serve bisque
The Souper Cafe
4093 N Euclid, bay city
No reviews yet
12 oz. Tomato Bisque
$4.39
8 oz. Tomato Bisque
$3.29
12 oz. Lobster Bisque
$5.49
More about The Souper Cafe
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Old City Hall
814 Saginaw St, Bay City
Avg 4.3
(1129 reviews)
Bowl Tomato Bisque
$6.00
Cup Tomato Bisque
$4.00
More about Old City Hall
