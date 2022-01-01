Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bisque in Bay City

Go
Bay City restaurants
Toast

Bay City restaurants that serve bisque

The Souper Cafe image

 

The Souper Cafe

4093 N Euclid, bay city

No reviews yet
Takeout
12 oz. Tomato Bisque$4.39
8 oz. Tomato Bisque$3.29
12 oz. Lobster Bisque$5.49
More about The Souper Cafe
Bowl Tomato Bisque image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Old City Hall

814 Saginaw St, Bay City

Avg 4.3 (1129 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bowl Tomato Bisque$6.00
Cup Tomato Bisque$4.00
More about Old City Hall

Browse other tasty dishes in Bay City

Cheesecake

Chicken Salad

Chocolate Cake

Salmon

Mozzarella Sticks

Chicken Tenders

Garden Salad

Cake

Map

More near Bay City to explore

Fenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Grand Blanc

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Davison

No reviews yet

Lapeer

Avg 3.9 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Cadillac

Avg 3.9 (16 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (507 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (316 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston