Cake in Bay City

Bay City restaurants
Bay City restaurants that serve cake

Real Seafood Co. Bay City

199 Uptown Drive, Bay City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Peanut Butter Layer Cake$7.95
flourless layered chocolate cake / peanut butter cream cheese filling / vanilla gelato
Maryland Style Jumbo Lump Blue Crab Cakes$35.95
pan fried / mustard sauce
More about Real Seafood Co. Bay City
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Old City Hall

814 Saginaw St, Bay City

Avg 4.3 (1129 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Flourless Chocolate Cake$8.00
(GF)
Lemon Italian Cream Cake$6.00
More about Old City Hall
Brooklyn Boyz

507 E Midland Street, Bay City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Italian Cream Cake$5.99
More about Brooklyn Boyz

