Cannellonis in Bay City

Bay City restaurants
Toast

Bay City restaurants that serve cannellonis

Item pic

 

Grampa Tony's Family Restaurant

1108 Columbus Avenue, Bay City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cannelloni$13.75
2 Pasta Rolls filled with Seasoned Ricotta and Italian Sausage. Topped with Meat Sauce and Mozzarella served with Salad and Garlic Bread
More about Grampa Tony's Family Restaurant
Nino's Family Restaurant image

PIZZA

Nino's Family Restaurant

1705 Columbus Ave, Bay City

Avg 3.8 (82 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veal & Spinach Cannelloni$20.00
Tubular pasta stuffed with seasoned ground veal and spinach, cooked in meat sauce covered with cheese and baked.
Seafood Cannelloni$21.00
Shrimp, Scallops and Lobster filled Cannelloni in a creamy Alfredo sauce covered with cheese and baked.
Cannelloni Manicotti Combination$21.00
One each: beef, ricotta cheese and veal spinach cannelloni's.
More about Nino's Family Restaurant

