Cannellonis in Bay City
Bay City restaurants that serve cannellonis
More about Grampa Tony's Family Restaurant
Grampa Tony's Family Restaurant
1108 Columbus Avenue, Bay City
|Cannelloni
|$13.75
2 Pasta Rolls filled with Seasoned Ricotta and Italian Sausage. Topped with Meat Sauce and Mozzarella served with Salad and Garlic Bread
More about Nino's Family Restaurant
PIZZA
Nino's Family Restaurant
1705 Columbus Ave, Bay City
|Veal & Spinach Cannelloni
|$20.00
Tubular pasta stuffed with seasoned ground veal and spinach, cooked in meat sauce covered with cheese and baked.
|Seafood Cannelloni
|$21.00
Shrimp, Scallops and Lobster filled Cannelloni in a creamy Alfredo sauce covered with cheese and baked.
|Cannelloni Manicotti Combination
|$21.00
One each: beef, ricotta cheese and veal spinach cannelloni's.