Cobb salad in Bay City
Bay City restaurants that serve cobb salad
GRILL
Tavern 101
101 Center Ave, Bay City
|BBQ Chicken Cobb Salad
|$15.00
Romaine lettuce topped with dry rubbed BBQ chicken, diced tomato, hard boiled egg, chopped bacon, crispy avocado, cheddar-jack cheese, fresh pico de gallo, crispy avocado, and corn tortilla strips with bbq ranch dressing .
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Old City Hall
814 Saginaw St, Bay City
|Southwest Cobb Salad
|$15.00
Grilled Southwest seasoned chicken breast with shredded cheddar jack cheese, black bean corn salsa, diced tomato, avocado, and crispy tortilla strips on seasonal greens and served with a side of Southwest ranch.