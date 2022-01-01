Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Bay City

Bay City restaurants
Bay City restaurants that serve cobb salad

BBQ Chicken Cobb Salad image

GRILL

Tavern 101

101 Center Ave, Bay City

Avg 4.4 (1137 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BBQ Chicken Cobb Salad$15.00
Romaine lettuce topped with dry rubbed BBQ chicken, diced tomato, hard boiled egg, chopped bacon, crispy avocado, cheddar-jack cheese, fresh pico de gallo, crispy avocado, and corn tortilla strips with bbq ranch dressing .
More about Tavern 101
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Old City Hall

814 Saginaw St, Bay City

Avg 4.3 (1129 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Southwest Cobb Salad$15.00
Grilled Southwest seasoned chicken breast with shredded cheddar jack cheese, black bean corn salsa, diced tomato, avocado, and crispy tortilla strips on seasonal greens and served with a side of Southwest ranch.
More about Old City Hall

