Garlic knots in Bay City

Bay City restaurants
Bay City restaurants that serve garlic knots

Brooklyn Boyz - 507 E Midland Street

507 E Midland Street, Bay City

Two 14" Large Pizzas, 1 LB Wings & Garlic Knot$37.99
Two Large (14") Pizzas with 3 toppings each, 1 pound of chicken wings & Garlic Knots with pizza sauce. Ranch or Blue Cheese included for wings.
Vegan Garlic Knots$11.00
Dairy free version of the original
14" Large Pizza with Garlic Knots Combo$20.99
Large pizza with up to 3 items with an order of Garlic Knots
More about Brooklyn Boyz - 507 E Midland Street
Drift

1019 North Water Street, Bay City

Garlic Knots$8.00
Deep fried pizza dough tossed with garlic butter, parmesan cheese, and parsley. Served with a side of marinara.
More about Drift

