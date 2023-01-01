Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian sandwiches in Bay City

Go
Bay City restaurants
Toast

Bay City restaurants that serve italian sandwiches

The Souper Cafe image

 

The Souper Cafe - Bay City

4093 N Euclid, bay city

No reviews yet
Takeout
Full Italian Sandwich$10.29
1/2 Italian Sandwich$7.49
More about The Souper Cafe - Bay City
Item pic

 

Grampa Tony's Family Restaurant

1108 Columbus Avenue, Bay City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Italian Steak Sandwich$9.00
Tony's Famous Italian Steak Sandwich. 6 oz Cubed Steak, Served on Grilled Italian bread with our Signature Meat Sauce. Make it Supreme (Fried Onions, Green Pepper, Mushrooms, Green Olives) or just your way!
More about Grampa Tony's Family Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Bay City

Chicken Tenders

Jalapeno Poppers

Cake

Tacos

Nachos

Cobb Salad

Prime Rib Sandwiches

Cookies

Map

More near Bay City to explore

Midland

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Fenton

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Grand Blanc

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Lapeer

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)

Davison

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Saginaw

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Lansing

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Cadillac

Avg 3.7 (11 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (103 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (208 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (429 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (452 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston