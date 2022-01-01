Jambalaya in Bay City
Bay City restaurants that serve jambalaya
Real Seafood Co. Bay City
199 Uptown Drive, Bay City
|Jambalaya
|$23.95
chorizo sausage / rock shrimp / swordfish / blackened chicken / mushrooms / spicy Creole sauce / jasmine rice
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Old City Hall
814 Saginaw St, Bay City
|Jambalaya
|$16.00
Cajun spiced chicken, smoked Anduille sausage, petite shrimp, celery, red onion, red pepper and stewed tomato served with steamed jasmine rice. Caution it has a bit of heat and we apologize but we are unable to calm it down.