Pretzels in
Bay City
/
Bay City
/
Pretzels
Bay City restaurants that serve pretzels
The Souper Cafe
4093 N Euclid, bay city
No reviews yet
Full Pretzel Pub Club
$9.59
1/2 Pretzel Pub Club
$7.09
More about The Souper Cafe
GRILL
Tavern 101
101 Center Ave, Bay City
Avg 4.4
(1137 reviews)
Pretzel Sticks
$9.00
Soft baked pretzel sticks served with spicy queso cheese and ranch upon request.
More about Tavern 101
