Pretzels in Bay City

Bay City restaurants
Bay City restaurants that serve pretzels

The Souper Cafe image

 

The Souper Cafe

4093 N Euclid, bay city

No reviews yet
Takeout
Full Pretzel Pub Club$9.59
1/2 Pretzel Pub Club$7.09
More about The Souper Cafe
Item pic

GRILL

Tavern 101

101 Center Ave, Bay City

Avg 4.4 (1137 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pretzel Sticks$9.00
Soft baked pretzel sticks served with spicy queso cheese and ranch upon request.
More about Tavern 101

