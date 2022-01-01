Prime ribs in Bay City
Bay City restaurants that serve prime ribs
The Souper Cafe
4093 N Euclid, bay city
|Full Prime Rib Sandwich
|$9.59
|1/2 Prime Rib Sandwich
|$7.09
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Old City Hall
814 Saginaw St, Bay City
|Prime Rib Sandwich
|$16.50
Thin sliced roast prime rib and melted mild horseradish and chive cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough with savory beef au jus.
|Prime RIb Dinner
|$28.00
Slow roasted prime rib cooked to perfection, served with Au jus, and horseradish. Served with haricot verts and mashed potatoes