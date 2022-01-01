Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Quesadillas in
Bay City
/
Bay City
/
Quesadillas
Bay City restaurants that serve quesadillas
M2 BBQ
207 Center Ave, Bay City
No reviews yet
QUESADILLAS
$10.00
More about M2 BBQ
GRILL
Tavern 101
101 Center Ave, Bay City
Avg 4.4
(1137 reviews)
Quesadilla
$10.00
Shredded Chicken with melted cheddar and monterey jack on griddled flour otrillas. Served with roasted tomato salsa and fresh sour cream.
More about Tavern 101
