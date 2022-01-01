Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Bay City

Bay City restaurants
Bay City restaurants that serve quesadillas

M2 BBQ image

 

M2 BBQ

207 Center Ave, Bay City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
QUESADILLAS$10.00
More about M2 BBQ
Item pic

GRILL

Tavern 101

101 Center Ave, Bay City

Avg 4.4 (1137 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla$10.00
Shredded Chicken with melted cheddar and monterey jack on griddled flour otrillas. Served with roasted tomato salsa and fresh sour cream.
More about Tavern 101

