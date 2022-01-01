Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ravioli in Bay City

Bay City restaurants
Bay City restaurants that serve ravioli

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

Old City Hall

814 Saginaw St, Bay City

Avg 4.3 (1129 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Butternut Squash Ravioli$15.00
Brown butter, sage, and prosciutto with toasted pecan and grated parmigiana Reggiano.
More about Old City Hall
PIZZA

Nino's Family Restaurant

1705 Columbus Ave, Bay City

Avg 3.8 (82 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ravioli Vanessa$20.00
A spinach cheese filled ravioli with a minty garlic and fresh tomato condiment.
Portobello Ravioli$20.00
With sun dried tomato sauce.
Baked Ravioli$20.00
Pasta stuffed with beef, covered with our blend of cheeses and baked
More about Nino's Family Restaurant
Brooklyn Boyz

507 E Midland Street, Bay City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Baked Ravioli$15.99
Fried Ravioli$7.99
Cheese and sausage filled ravioli served with house made marinara
Lobster & Crab Ravioli$19.99
Tender lobster and crab ravioli covered in an Alfredo blush sauce.
More about Brooklyn Boyz

