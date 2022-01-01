Ravioli in Bay City
Bay City restaurants that serve ravioli
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Old City Hall
814 Saginaw St, Bay City
|Butternut Squash Ravioli
|$15.00
Brown butter, sage, and prosciutto with toasted pecan and grated parmigiana Reggiano.
PIZZA
Nino's Family Restaurant
1705 Columbus Ave, Bay City
|Ravioli Vanessa
|$20.00
A spinach cheese filled ravioli with a minty garlic and fresh tomato condiment.
|Portobello Ravioli
|$20.00
With sun dried tomato sauce.
|Baked Ravioli
|$20.00
Pasta stuffed with beef, covered with our blend of cheeses and baked