Spaghetti in Bay City

Bay City restaurants
Bay City restaurants that serve spaghetti

Item pic

 

Grampa Tony's Family Restaurant

1108 Columbus Avenue, Bay City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Teaser of Spaghetti$3.50
Your Choice of Pasta & Sauce
Baked Spaghetti & Ravioli Combo$12.75
Choice of 3 Meat or 3 Cheese Ravioli with Spaghetti, topped with Meat Sauce and Mozzarella. Served with Salad and Garlic Bread
Kids Spaghetti Meatball$8.00
Choice of Pasta & Choice of Sauce
More about Grampa Tony's Family Restaurant
Nino's Family Restaurant image

PIZZA

Nino's Family Restaurant

1705 Columbus Ave, Bay City

Avg 3.8 (82 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bambini Spaghetti$8.00
With sauce and one piece of Garlic Bread.
Oven Baked Spaghetti$20.00
Baked in a meat or meatless sauce. Topped with our special blend of cheeses. Served with or without mushrooms.
Spaghetti$20.00
Spaghetti served with two meatballs and your choice of meat sauce, garlic and extra virgin olive oil or mushroom sauce.
More about Nino's Family Restaurant

