Spaghetti in Bay City
Bay City restaurants that serve spaghetti
Grampa Tony's Family Restaurant
1108 Columbus Avenue, Bay City
|Teaser of Spaghetti
|$3.50
Your Choice of Pasta & Sauce
|Baked Spaghetti & Ravioli Combo
|$12.75
Choice of 3 Meat or 3 Cheese Ravioli with Spaghetti, topped with Meat Sauce and Mozzarella. Served with Salad and Garlic Bread
|Kids Spaghetti Meatball
|$8.00
Choice of Pasta & Choice of Sauce
Nino's Family Restaurant
1705 Columbus Ave, Bay City
|Bambini Spaghetti
|$8.00
With sauce and one piece of Garlic Bread.
|Oven Baked Spaghetti
|$20.00
Baked in a meat or meatless sauce. Topped with our special blend of cheeses. Served with or without mushrooms.
|Spaghetti
|$20.00
Spaghetti served with two meatballs and your choice of meat sauce, garlic and extra virgin olive oil or mushroom sauce.