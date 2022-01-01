Bay Leaf Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
.18505 BOTHELL WAY NE • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
.18505 BOTHELL WAY NE
Bothell WA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Poquitos Bothell
An extension of our flagship Seattle location, Poquitos Bothell crafts elevated Mexican dishes prepared with fresh, local ingredients.
Revolve Food Wine
Revolve Food & Wine is inspired by exceptional food, and great wine, and a passion for wellness. Our menu is gluten-free, grain-free, non-GMO, organic, and local whenever possible.
The Bison
Come on in and enjoy!
Mercurys Coffee Co.
Come in and enjoy!