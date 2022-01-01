Bay Shore bars & lounges you'll love
TACOS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • DONUTS
Verde Kitchen & Cocktails
70 East Main Street, Bay Shore
Popular items
Street Corn
$7.00
Cotija cheese, chile, lime, Negra Modelo mustard aoili
Chicken Flautas
$13.00
Roasted chicken, onion & potatoes rolled in tortilla & lightly fried. Served withRomaine salad & poblano crema
Carne Asada
$32.00
Marinated skirt steak, sweet plantains, charred scallions & poblanos, avo, salsa roja, toasted garlic rice & tortillas
SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Coastal Kitchen & Daiquiri Bar
12 E Main St, BAY SHORE
Popular items
Nachos
$16.00
Shredded chicken, Monterey Jack cheese, salsa verde & salsa roja, HM chipotle queso, black beans, onion, cilantro, sour cream
Spicy Mango Guacamole
$16.00
Avocado, chopped mango, cilantro, onion, lime, serrano
Jerk Chicken Bowl
$16.00
Smoked jerk chicken, diced pineapple, roasted veggies, cilantro lime rice, scallions, crema
HOT DOGS
Rock City Dogs
3 East Main Street, Bay Shore
Popular items
THIN LIZZY
$6.00
house-kraut, mustard
SLADE CHICKEN SLIDERS
$14.00
buttermilk fried, pickle, spicy cajun-mayo, potato chips
STYX FRIES
$4.00
hand-cut fries, himalayan sea salt
Le Dock
60 baywalk, fair harbor
Popular items
Buffalo Bites
$15.00
spiced chicken breast chunks, bleu cheese, veggie sticks
Crispy Calamari
$19.00
Pomodoro Dipping Sauce, Lemon
Le Dock Cheddar Burger
$24.00
Parmesan-herb French fries
SANDWICHES • TAPAS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Tap Room - Bay Shore
44-46 East Main St, Bay Shore
Popular items
Modern Grilled Cheese
$17.00
Slow-roasted short rib topped with melted mozzarella cheese and finished with fig jam. Add mac & cheese (2)
8 Wings
$14.00
Crispy chicken wings tossed in our signature Tap Room hot sauce and served with celery, carrots and bleu cheese. Choice of mild, medium, hot, BBQ, orange chili, dry chili rub, or sesame garlic.
Bleu Burger
$16.00
Choice of our signature blend burgers topped with crumbled bleu cheese, fresh bacon and house hot sauce.