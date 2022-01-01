Bay Shore bars & lounges you'll love

Bay Shore restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Bay Shore

Verde Kitchen & Cocktails image

TACOS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • DONUTS

Verde Kitchen & Cocktails

70 East Main Street, Bay Shore

Avg 4.3 (1911 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Street Corn$7.00
Cotija cheese, chile, lime, Negra Modelo mustard aoili
Chicken Flautas$13.00
Roasted chicken, onion & potatoes rolled in tortilla & lightly fried. Served withRomaine salad & poblano crema
Carne Asada$32.00
Marinated skirt steak, sweet plantains, charred scallions & poblanos, avo, salsa roja, toasted garlic rice & tortillas
More about Verde Kitchen & Cocktails
Coastal Kitchen & Daiquiri Bar image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Coastal Kitchen & Daiquiri Bar

12 E Main St, BAY SHORE

Avg 4.3 (726 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Nachos$16.00
Shredded chicken, Monterey Jack cheese, salsa verde & salsa roja, HM chipotle queso, black beans, onion, cilantro, sour cream
Spicy Mango Guacamole$16.00
Avocado, chopped mango, cilantro, onion, lime, serrano
Jerk Chicken Bowl$16.00
Smoked jerk chicken, diced pineapple, roasted veggies, cilantro lime rice, scallions, crema
More about Coastal Kitchen & Daiquiri Bar
Rock City Dogs image

HOT DOGS

Rock City Dogs

3 East Main Street, Bay Shore

Avg 4.5 (31 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
THIN LIZZY$6.00
house-kraut, mustard
SLADE CHICKEN SLIDERS$14.00
buttermilk fried, pickle, spicy cajun-mayo, potato chips
STYX FRIES$4.00
hand-cut fries, himalayan sea salt
More about Rock City Dogs
Le Dock image

 

Le Dock

60 baywalk, fair harbor

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Buffalo Bites$15.00
spiced chicken breast chunks, bleu cheese, veggie sticks
Crispy Calamari$19.00
Pomodoro Dipping Sauce, Lemon
Le Dock Cheddar Burger$24.00
Parmesan-herb French fries
More about Le Dock
The Tap Room - Bay Shore image

SANDWICHES • TAPAS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Tap Room - Bay Shore

44-46 East Main St, Bay Shore

Avg 4.6 (554 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Modern Grilled Cheese$17.00
Slow-roasted short rib topped with melted mozzarella cheese and finished with fig jam. Add mac & cheese (2)
8 Wings$14.00
Crispy chicken wings tossed in our signature Tap Room hot sauce and served with celery, carrots and bleu cheese. Choice of mild, medium, hot, BBQ, orange chili, dry chili rub, or sesame garlic.
Bleu Burger$16.00
Choice of our signature blend burgers topped with crumbled bleu cheese, fresh bacon and house hot sauce.
More about The Tap Room - Bay Shore

