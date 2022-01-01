Avocado toast in Bay Shore
Bay Shore restaurants that serve avocado toast
More about Bango Bowls
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SEAFOOD • SALADS • POKE
Bango Bowls
68 E Main St, Bay Shore
|Avocado Toast
|$8.25
Multigrain toast, avocado, olive oil, red pepper flakes, lemon & sea salt
More about Toast Coffeehouse
WRAPS • BURRITOS • SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES
Toast Coffeehouse
9 S Park Avenue, Bay Shore
|Burrata Caprese Avocado Toast
|$14.95
Sun dried tomato pesto, fresh sliced avocado, julienned basil & balsamic glaze served with home fries
|Avocado Toast
|$9.95
Toasted multigrain bread with sliced avocado, red onion, and microgreens, served with home fries