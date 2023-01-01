Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baked ziti in Bay Shore

Go
Bay Shore restaurants
Toast

Bay Shore restaurants that serve baked ziti

Le Dock image

 

Le Dock

60 Bay Walk, Fire Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baked Ziti SLICE$5.75
More about Le Dock
Item pic

 

The Pizzeria of Bay Shore

11 Maple Ave, Bay Shore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Baked Ziti$16.95
More about The Pizzeria of Bay Shore

Browse other tasty dishes in Bay Shore

Egg Sandwiches

Pudding

Paninis

Veggie Salad

Grilled Steaks

Chicken Caesar Salad

Steak Quesadillas

Cookies

Map

More near Bay Shore to explore

Ocean Beach

No reviews yet

Sayville

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Melville

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Amityville

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Commack

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Brentwood

No reviews yet

Smithtown

No reviews yet

Ronkonkoma

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Deer Park

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2136 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (365 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1074 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (353 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1659 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (246 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (430 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston