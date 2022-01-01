Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Bean burritos in
Bay Shore
/
Bay Shore
/
Bean Burritos
Bay Shore restaurants that serve bean burritos
Peter Pan Diner
999 Sunrise Hwy, Bay Shore
No reviews yet
Black Bean Burrito Wrap
$14.30
Beans, Guacamole, Rice and Melted Cheddar Cheese.
More about Peter Pan Diner
SALADS
Taco Guacamole
617A E Main St, Bay Shore
Avg 4.4
(663 reviews)
Bean Burrito
served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese
More about Taco Guacamole
Browse other tasty dishes in Bay Shore
Salmon
Mozzarella Sticks
Cookies
Chicken Wraps
Pancakes
Chicken Sandwiches
Burritos
Salad Wrap
More near Bay Shore to explore
Amityville
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Melville
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Brentwood
No reviews yet
Deer Park
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Ocean Beach
No reviews yet
Smithtown
No reviews yet
Commack
Avg 4.1
(3 restaurants)
Sayville
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Ronkonkoma
Avg 4.6
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1592 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(58 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(266 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(847 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(255 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1326 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(186 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(330 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston