Cake in Bay Shore

Bay Shore restaurants
Bay Shore restaurants that serve cake

Peter Pan Diner

999 Sunrise Hwy, Bay Shore

No reviews yet
Takeout
7 Layer Cake$6.30
Death by Chocolate Cake$6.30
Tiramisu Cake$6.30
More about Peter Pan Diner
Le Dock image

 

Le Dock

60 Bay Walk, Fire Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
Olive Oil Cake$14.00
More about Le Dock

