Ceviche in Bay Shore

Bay Shore restaurants
Bay Shore restaurants that serve ceviche

Verde Kitchen & Cocktails image

TACOS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • DONUTS

Verde Kitchen & Cocktails - 70 East Main Street

70 East Main Street, Bay Shore

Avg 4.3 (1911 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ceviche$15.00
Rotating local fish & seasonal preparation
Consuming raw or undercooked meat, fish, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions. Before placing your order please inform us if you or any person in your party has a food allergy
More about Verde Kitchen & Cocktails - 70 East Main Street
Coastal Kitchen & Daiquiri Bar image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Coastal Kitchen & Daiquiri Bar

12 E Main St, BAY SHORE

Avg 4.3 (726 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ceviche$20.00
Local Fluke, citrus, tomato, cilantro, avocado, tostadas.
More about Coastal Kitchen & Daiquiri Bar

