Ceviche in Bay Shore
Bay Shore restaurants that serve ceviche
More about Verde Kitchen & Cocktails - 70 East Main Street
TACOS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • DONUTS
Verde Kitchen & Cocktails - 70 East Main Street
70 East Main Street, Bay Shore
|Ceviche
|$15.00
Rotating local fish & seasonal preparation
Consuming raw or undercooked meat, fish, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions. Before placing your order please inform us if you or any person in your party has a food allergy