Chicken salad in Bay Shore

Bay Shore restaurants
Bay Shore restaurants that serve chicken salad

Taco Guacamole image

SALADS

Taco Guacamole

617A E Main St, Bay Shore

Avg 4.4 (663 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shredded Chicken Salad$10.10
Shredded chicken with beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese.
Grilled Chicken Salad$10.57
Griiled Chicken with beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese.
The Tap Room - Bay Shore image

SANDWICHES • TAPAS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Tap Room - Bay Shore

44-46 East Main St, Bay Shore

Avg 4.6 (554 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Strawberry Fields Salad w/ Chicken$14.00
Fresh local strawberries, craisins, gorgonzola, toasted walnuts, fresh tomatoes, and shaved red onion. Served over mixed greens and tossed in raspberry vinaigrette.
Strawberry Fields Salad w/ Chicken$18.00
Fresh local strawberries, craisins, gorgonzola, toasted walnuts, fresh tomatoes, and shaved red onion. Served over mixed greens and tossed in raspberry vinaigrette.
Crispy Chicken Salad$15.00
Consumer pic

WRAPS • BURRITOS • SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

Toast Coffeehouse

9 S Park Avenue, Bay Shore

Avg 4.5 (3333 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Classic Chicken Caesar Salad$14.95
Grilled chicken, romaine hearts, rosemary croutons, shaved asiago
Chicken Salad Wrap$15.95
Our homemade chicken salad with apple, mixed greens & tomato
Lemon Chicken Salad$15.50
Grilled chicken, dried cranberries, toasted almonds & crumbled goat cheese with homemade lemon dressing
