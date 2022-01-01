Chicken salad in Bay Shore
Bay Shore restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Taco Guacamole
SALADS
Taco Guacamole
617A E Main St, Bay Shore
|Shredded Chicken Salad
|$10.10
Shredded chicken with beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese.
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$10.57
Griiled Chicken with beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese.
More about The Tap Room - Bay Shore
SANDWICHES • TAPAS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Tap Room - Bay Shore
44-46 East Main St, Bay Shore
|Strawberry Fields Salad w/ Chicken
|$14.00
Fresh local strawberries, craisins, gorgonzola, toasted walnuts, fresh tomatoes, and shaved red onion. Served over mixed greens and tossed in raspberry vinaigrette.
|Strawberry Fields Salad w/ Chicken
|$18.00
Fresh local strawberries, craisins, gorgonzola, toasted walnuts, fresh tomatoes, and shaved red onion. Served over mixed greens and tossed in raspberry vinaigrette.
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$15.00
More about Toast Coffeehouse
WRAPS • BURRITOS • SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES
Toast Coffeehouse
9 S Park Avenue, Bay Shore
|Classic Chicken Caesar Salad
|$14.95
Grilled chicken, romaine hearts, rosemary croutons, shaved asiago
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$15.95
Our homemade chicken salad with apple, mixed greens & tomato
|Lemon Chicken Salad
|$15.50
Grilled chicken, dried cranberries, toasted almonds & crumbled goat cheese with homemade lemon dressing