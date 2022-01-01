Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Bay Shore

Bay Shore restaurants
Bay Shore restaurants that serve chicken wraps

SANDWICHES • TAPAS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Tap Room - Bay Shore

44-46 East Main St, Bay Shore

Avg 4.6 (554 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Avocado Wrap$15.00
Grilled chicken, fresh avocado, crispy bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing. Served in a tomato basil wrap.
Chicken Avocado Wrap$15.00
Grilled chicken, fresh avocado, crispy bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing. Served in a tomato basil wrap.
The Pizzeria of Bay Shore

11 Maple Ave, Bay Shore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Ceaser Wrap$9.95
WRAPS • BURRITOS • SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

Toast Coffeehouse

9 S Park Avenue, Bay Shore

Avg 4.5 (3333 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Wrap$15.95
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce and shaved asiago
Chicken Salad Wrap$15.95
Our homemade chicken salad with apple, mixed greens & tomato
