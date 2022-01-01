Chili in Bay Shore
Bay Shore restaurants that serve chili
More about Rock City Dogs
HOT DOGS
Rock City Dogs
3 East Main Street, Bay Shore
|RCD BEEF CHILI
|$13.00
cheddar, Dipsy Doodles
More about Taco Guacamole
SALADS
Taco Guacamole
617A E Main St, Bay Shore
|Order Chili Tacos
|$9.20
Three tacos with Ground beef, black beans, lettuce, salsa, hot sauce, sour cream and cheese.
|Single Chili Taco
|$3.24
One taco with Ground beef, black beans, lettuce, salsa, hot sauce, sour cream and cheese.
|Chili Cheese Burrito
served with rice, beans, ground beef, pico de gallo, sour cream, hot sauce, and cheese.