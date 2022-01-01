Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Bay Shore

Bay Shore restaurants
Bay Shore restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

HOT DOGS

Rock City Dogs

3 East Main Street, Bay Shore

Avg 4.5 (31 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
RCD BEEF CHILI$13.00
cheddar, Dipsy Doodles
More about Rock City Dogs
Taco Guacamole image

SALADS

Taco Guacamole

617A E Main St, Bay Shore

Avg 4.4 (663 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Order Chili Tacos$9.20
Three tacos with Ground beef, black beans, lettuce, salsa, hot sauce, sour cream and cheese.
Single Chili Taco$3.24
One taco with Ground beef, black beans, lettuce, salsa, hot sauce, sour cream and cheese.
Chili Cheese Burrito
served with rice, beans, ground beef, pico de gallo, sour cream, hot sauce, and cheese.
More about Taco Guacamole
Item pic

 

The Pizzeria of Bay Shore

11 Maple Ave, Bay Shore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Chili Chicken Pie$27.95
Thai Chili Sauce on Pizza? Yes, Trust Us
Thai Chili Chicken Slice$4.56
More about The Pizzeria of Bay Shore

