Clams in Bay Shore

Bay Shore restaurants
Bay Shore restaurants that serve clams

Peter Pan Diner

999 Sunrise Hwy, Bay Shore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baked Clams$12.50
Ita Kitchen

45 W. Main St., Bay Shore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Linguini Clams and Shrimp$28.00
