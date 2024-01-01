Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Bay Shore

Bay Shore restaurants
Bay Shore restaurants that serve cobb salad

Peter Pan Diner

999 Sunrise Hwy, Bay Shore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad$27.36
Assorted Greens with Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, Bleu Cheese Crumble, Red Onion, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Olives and Hard Boiled Egg with Bleu Cheese Dressing
More about Peter Pan Diner
American Standard

53 W Main St, Bay Shore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Southern Fried Chicken Cobb Salad$17.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, cucumber, 6-minute egg, blue cheese, creole-ranch dressing
More about American Standard
WRAPS • BURRITOS • SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

Toast Coffeehouse

9 S Park Avenue, Bay Shore

Avg 4.5 (3333 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
The Long Beach Cobb Salad$16.95
Romaine lettuce with diced avocado, spicy fried chicken, crispy bacon, tomatoes, red onion & hard boiled egg served with cajun bleu cheese
More about Toast Coffeehouse

