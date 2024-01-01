Cobb salad in Bay Shore
Bay Shore restaurants that serve cobb salad
Peter Pan Diner
999 Sunrise Hwy, Bay Shore
|Cobb Salad
|$27.36
Assorted Greens with Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, Bleu Cheese Crumble, Red Onion, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Olives and Hard Boiled Egg with Bleu Cheese Dressing
American Standard
53 W Main St, Bay Shore
|Southern Fried Chicken Cobb Salad
|$17.00
Buttermilk fried chicken, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, cucumber, 6-minute egg, blue cheese, creole-ranch dressing