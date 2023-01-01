Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg rolls in Bay Shore

Bay Shore restaurants
Bay Shore restaurants that serve egg rolls

Item pic

 

The Penny Pub - 79 W Main Street

79 W Main Street, bay shore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Irish Egg Rolls$11.00
More about The Penny Pub - 79 W Main Street
Consumer pic

 

Ita Kitchen

45 W. Main St., Bay Shore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Rabe and Sausage Egg Rolls$16.00
Broccoli Rabe, Crumbled Sausage, Mozzarella, Cherry Pepper Aioli
More about Ita Kitchen

