French toast in Bay Shore

Peter Pan Diner

999 Sunrise Hwy, Bay Shore

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Toast Deluxe$15.95
with One Egg, Bacon, Ham and Sausage. Served with Butter and Syrup.
French Toast$9.25
Served with Butter and Syrup.
More about Peter Pan Diner
Consumer pic

WRAPS • BURRITOS • SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES

Toast Coffeehouse

9 S Park Avenue, Bay Shore

Avg 4.5 (3333 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids French Toast$7.95
with strawberries, served with bacon or sausage
BKYLN French Toast$14.95
Stuffed with NY style cheesecake and topped with a warm berry compote
*Contains Gluten
Vegan Coconut Multigrain French Toast$13.95
Dipped in Coconut milk & vanilla, with mangos & bananas, served with your choice of side
More about Toast Coffeehouse

