French toast in Bay Shore

Peter Pan Diner
999 Sunrise Hwy, Bay Shore
|French Toast Deluxe
|$15.95
with One Egg, Bacon, Ham and Sausage. Served with Butter and Syrup.
|French Toast
|$9.25
Served with Butter and Syrup.
WRAPS • BURRITOS • SMOOTHIES • FRENCH FRIES • WAFFLES
Toast Coffeehouse
9 S Park Avenue, Bay Shore
|Kids French Toast
|$7.95
with strawberries, served with bacon or sausage
|BKYLN French Toast
|$14.95
Stuffed with NY style cheesecake and topped with a warm berry compote
*Contains Gluten
|Vegan Coconut Multigrain French Toast
|$13.95
Dipped in Coconut milk & vanilla, with mangos & bananas, served with your choice of side