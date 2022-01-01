Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic bread in Bay Shore

Bay Shore restaurants
Bay Shore restaurants that serve garlic bread

Le Dock image

 

Le Dock

60 Bay Walk, Fire Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pesto Garlic Bread$12.00
parmigiano, basil, lemon
More about Le Dock
Item pic

 

The Pizzeria of Bay Shore

11 Maple Ave, Bay Shore

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Bread w/Mozzarella$5.95
More about The Pizzeria of Bay Shore

