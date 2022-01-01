Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Garlic bread in
Bay Shore
/
Bay Shore
/
Garlic Bread
Bay Shore restaurants that serve garlic bread
Le Dock
60 Bay Walk, Fire Island
No reviews yet
Pesto Garlic Bread
$12.00
parmigiano, basil, lemon
More about Le Dock
The Pizzeria of Bay Shore
11 Maple Ave, Bay Shore
No reviews yet
Garlic Bread w/Mozzarella
$5.95
More about The Pizzeria of Bay Shore
Browse other tasty dishes in Bay Shore
Cookies
Burritos
Chicken Caesar Salad
Fish Tacos
Sliders
Salad Wrap
Shrimp Tacos
Tacos
More near Bay Shore to explore
Amityville
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Melville
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Brentwood
No reviews yet
Deer Park
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Ocean Beach
No reviews yet
Smithtown
No reviews yet
Commack
Avg 4.1
(3 restaurants)
Sayville
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Ronkonkoma
Avg 4.6
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1685 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(60 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(45 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(277 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(886 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(266 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1396 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(194 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(349 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston