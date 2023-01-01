Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Garlic knots in
Bay Shore
/
Bay Shore
/
Garlic Knots
Bay Shore restaurants that serve garlic knots
Le Dock
60 Bay Walk, Fire Island
No reviews yet
Garlic Knots: 6 for $6
$6.00
More about Le Dock
The Pizzeria of Bay Shore
11 Maple Ave, Bay Shore
No reviews yet
Garlic Knot
$0.60
Garlic Knots
$0.00
No Order is Complete Without Them
More about The Pizzeria of Bay Shore
