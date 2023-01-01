Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic knots in Bay Shore

Bay Shore restaurants that serve garlic knots

Le Dock image

 

Le Dock

60 Bay Walk, Fire Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Knots: 6 for $6$6.00
More about Le Dock
Item pic

 

The Pizzeria of Bay Shore

11 Maple Ave, Bay Shore

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Garlic Knot$0.60
Garlic Knots$0.00
No Order is Complete Without Them
More about The Pizzeria of Bay Shore

