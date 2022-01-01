Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Bay Shore

Go
Bay Shore restaurants
Toast

Bay Shore restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Coastal Kitchen & Daiquiri Bar

12 E Main St, BAY SHORE

Avg 4.3 (726 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$17.00
Sliced apple, swiss, herb aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, toasted sourdough
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$16.00
More about Coastal Kitchen & Daiquiri Bar
Taco Guacamole image

SALADS

Taco Guacamole

617A E Main St, Bay Shore

Avg 4.4 (663 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$8.49
Grilled Chicken and cheese. Sour cream and Salsa on the side.
Grill Chicken Nachos$10.05
Served with chips, nacho cheese, Grilled chicken, Guacamole, salsa and sour cream.
Order Grilled Chicken Tacos$10.00
Three grilled Chicken tacos with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and cheese.
More about Taco Guacamole

Browse other tasty dishes in Bay Shore

Steak Sandwiches

Quesadillas

Avocado Toast

Chicken Salad

Chicken Tenders

Chili

Fajitas

Sweet Potato Fries

Map

More near Bay Shore to explore

Amityville

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Melville

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Brentwood

No reviews yet

Deer Park

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Ocean Beach

No reviews yet

Smithtown

No reviews yet

Commack

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Sayville

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Ronkonkoma

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1563 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1303 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston